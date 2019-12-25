Analysts Set Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) PT at C$55.78

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.78.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

TSE FTS opened at C$54.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Fortis has a one year low of C$43.58 and a one year high of C$56.94.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

