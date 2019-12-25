Analysts Set Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target at $24.30

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $352,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Meritor by 214,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

MTOR stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.28.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

