Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Target Price at $93.25

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,434.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 2,559.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 767,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after purchasing an additional 738,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after buying an additional 543,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 174.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,592,000 after buying an additional 514,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,587,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,477,000 after buying an additional 205,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 149.6% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 306,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 183,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.02. 78,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

