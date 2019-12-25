Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price at $29.06

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 744,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,544. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.