Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,443,727 shares.The stock last traded at $47.52 and had previously closed at $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -952.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 387.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 1,509,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,166,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,099,000 after buying an additional 1,338,115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,723,000 after buying an additional 831,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,877,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.