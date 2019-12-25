AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

APPF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.05 and a beta of 1.20. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $1,493,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $482,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,311. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 254,874 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

