Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $3.99. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 3,553 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.37). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,282.52% and a negative net margin of 158.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.