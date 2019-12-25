Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) Trading Down 0.3%

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $30.84, 2,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

