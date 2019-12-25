AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSE:WAAS opened at $27.18 on Monday. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.96.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

