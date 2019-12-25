AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

NYSE WAAS opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the third quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 1,776.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.