ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -1.38

Headlines about ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ArcelorMittal earned a news impact score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected ArcelorMittal’s score:

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.