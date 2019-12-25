Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $41.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,525,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 166,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after buying an additional 535,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,153,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,083,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,500,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,254,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after buying an additional 321,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.