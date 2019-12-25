ArtByte (ABY) Price Down 93.2% This Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00553607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009225 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

