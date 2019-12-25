ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

AHKSY stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

