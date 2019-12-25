Asian Dragon (AD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,726.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. During the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Asian Dragon has a total market cap of $35,726.00 and $1,264.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00031105 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003955 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000907 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,064 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

