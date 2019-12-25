Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.72

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.72 and traded as high as $131.05. Assurant shares last traded at $128.08, with a volume of 10,922 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Assurant’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.45%.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $1,563,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $152,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

