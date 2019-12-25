Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.10

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 609643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

AUPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

