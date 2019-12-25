Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.191 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.04.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.