AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVITA MED LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVITA MED LTD/S.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $8.66 on Friday. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.32.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

