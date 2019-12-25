Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (LON:AXI) Trading Down 8.2%

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.33 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.22), approximately 14,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.75 ($1.33).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.35.

