Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.70.

AXSM stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

