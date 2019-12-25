Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BANC. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

