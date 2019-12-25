Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.70

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $8.80. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 6,078,381 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBD. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.0047 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,016 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 764,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 479,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

