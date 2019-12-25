Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

BARC stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.37) on Wednesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.04.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

