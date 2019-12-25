Baskerville Capital (LON:BASK) Shares Up 1.6%

Baskerville Capital PLC (LON:BASK)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), 100,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75.

Baskerville Capital Company Profile (LON:BASK)

Baskerville Capital PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to invest in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Baskerville Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baskerville Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.