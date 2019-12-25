Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Batero Gold Corp (CVE:BAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 78089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Batero Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious and base metal deposits. Its principal project is the La Cumbre oxide deposit located within the its 100% owned Batero-Quinchia gold project, which consists of a 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Batero Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Batero Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.