BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.82. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 169.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 77.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

