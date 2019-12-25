Beam Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and $18.82 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00007278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 50,490,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.