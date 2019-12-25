Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.85

Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and traded as high as $147.00. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $143.50, with a volume of 26,261 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap increased their price target on Belvoir Lettings from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Belvoir Lettings alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.17.

Belvoir Lettings Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Lettings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Lettings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.