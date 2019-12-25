Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.37). Beyondspring posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beyondspring.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYSI stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 29,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Beyondspring has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $404.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyondspring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.