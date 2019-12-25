BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.24

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.24 and traded as high as $46.72. BHP Group shares last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 59,629 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

