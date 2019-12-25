BidaskClub Upgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to “Buy”

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $257.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 191,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $750,540.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 88,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $379,487.90. Insiders have acquired 4,404,157 shares of company stock worth $13,700,668 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 42.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.