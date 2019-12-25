Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.12 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013831 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.67 or 0.06158068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 28,954,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,008,196 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

