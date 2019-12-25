Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bio-Path an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

BPTH opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 13.85. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $73.52.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

