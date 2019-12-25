Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0409

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $753,081.00 and $112.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000241 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.