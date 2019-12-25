BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $2,797.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00634476 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001764 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 223,560,466 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

