Block-Logic (BLTG) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $106,135.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00066580 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.