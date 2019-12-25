BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will post $870.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.90 million to $888.99 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $859.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMCH shares. Stephens raised shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $372,799.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,779. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.