BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst (LON:BCI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.66), approximately 18,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.59).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.88 million and a PE ratio of 22.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 332.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 324.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

