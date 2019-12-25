BQT (BQTX) Price Reaches $0.0277 on Major Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One BQT token can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. During the last seven days, BQT has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. BQT has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $164,259.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.70 or 0.06001887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023191 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,219,234 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

