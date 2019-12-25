British American Tobacco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,924 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,879% compared to the typical volume of 501 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

