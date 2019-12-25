Brokerages Expect Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innophos an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPHS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Innophos has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $628.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innophos will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innophos by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innophos by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innophos by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Innophos by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

