Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $275.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 610.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

