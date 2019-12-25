Brokerages Expect TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TESS stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.16. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

