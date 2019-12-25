Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Unifi an industry rank of 2 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Unifi by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Unifi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $465.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

