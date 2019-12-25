Brokerages Set $3.50 Price Target for UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UTStarcom an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.87.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UTStarcom will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

