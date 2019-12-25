Brokerages Set Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Target Price at $95.73

Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,343,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Autohome by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Autohome by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. Autohome has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

