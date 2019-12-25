Brokerages Set Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Chemours by 652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 86,834 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $18.40 on Friday. Chemours has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 58.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

