Brokerages Set CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Target Price at $137.33

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.04. 561,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,129. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

