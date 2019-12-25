Brokerages Set Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price at $15.38

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 240,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $720,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

